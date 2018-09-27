Lighthouse Global Holdings to redefine project development industry with new blockchain-powered sharing economy platform

Lighthouse Global Holdings is aspiring to revolutionize the conventional project development industry and create a win-win-win environment for developers, funders and landowners through next-gen blockchain shared economy portal.

Imagine the ability to develop a real estate project without the hassles of buying land or taking loans! Imagine solid IRR from invested projects without the fear of misuse of funds! Imagine 100% return on your land in no more than 5 years!

Sounds too good to be true? Well, here comes a good news.

Leading business holding company Lighthouse Global Holdings is all set to revolutionize the traditional $6.5 Trillion project development industry with a futuristic blockchain- powered sharing economy platform to assure a complete risk-free win-win-win solution for developers, funders and land owners. Known as “Projagg”, the sharing economy platform will allow developers and funders anywhere in the world as long as there are landowners who place their land in the platform.

“We aspire to raise around $3.6M to acquire a cutting edgesharing economy platform and enhance it with blockchain technology, which will enable us to disrupt the $6.5 Trillion project development industry in near future. We areseeking investors, VCs, developers, property fund managers, high net-worth individuals and corporate investment bodies to join hands with us to be a part ofthisrevolution. We are hopeful, together we will be able to capture 0.25% of the $6.5 trillion project development market through Projaggwhich promises 100% security, transparency at different levels of work group and ensured profitability for all parties”, stated Danny Lim, the man behindLighthouse Global Holdings.

Projagg is designed to solve the typical problems and trust issues that have been plaguing developers, funders and land owners for years in the conventional project development scene.

For centuries, developers have been the poor victims of failed projects due to lack of funds. On the other hand, investors too have suffered losses in millions due to fraud and misappropriation of funds by developers. Such nightmarish experiences have turned

funders wary and skeptical which eventually deprives honest small & medium size developers who are in serious need of capital to fund their projects. Developers are also limited by their availability of manpower, funds, cross-border expertise and local resources. Landowners too are not motivated to do joint venture given the ongoing scams and huge risk in development. Instead they rather sell or wait for capital appreciation.

But Mr. Lim and his team are on the mission to change the entire scenario for better by providing a beneficial environment for developers, funders and also landowners.

Mr. Lim pointed out the benefits to be enjoyed by these 3 groups with their active participation in Projagg –

•Developersregistered with Projagg will no longer need to shoulder the burden of buying land and finding funding to embark on a development project.

•Project Funders have 100% security of their funds and the peace of mind that there is no risk of misuse and misappropriation of their funds.

•Instead of waiting capital appreciation on their land for 15-20 years, landowners who listed their lands onto Projagg Platform will possibly enjoy a whopping 100% return in an unbelievable short span of 3-5 years.

For more information, please visit www.LHGIncorp.com or email info@LHGIncorp.com

You may also call (725) 999-5888 or (702) 501-1838.