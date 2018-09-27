The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino continues to battle against breast cancer as the hotel joins ICanServe Foundation and the rest of the world with their “Waterfront Goes Pink” campaign – a month long initiative to raise both awareness and funds in the fight against the most prevalent cancer today. Essential to the hotel’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), they encourage everyone to make a difference through participating and engaging in humanitarian acts.

Together with ICanServe Foundation, Inc., Oro China, and ClothesforLife, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino bring you Pink Exodus: The First Pink Charity Ball featuring the collections of Cebu’s very own Philipp Tampus. The show will be held at the hotel’s Pacific Grand Ballroom on September 29, 2018 and will be directed by Mark Anton Masa. For Php 2,500.00/person, you don’t only get to enjoy a night of glamour, dinner buffet and a round of drink but also get to help as all proceeds for this event will benefit ICanServe Foundation.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino also offers pink promotions for the whole month of October. Pink October Room Promotion dubbed as “Pink Escape” starts from Php 4,000.00 nett for Standard Room Single Occupancy. This includes a night room accommodation with buffet breakfast at UNO and a Php 100.00 donation to ICanServe Foundation per room per night. Checked in guests get to enjoy one time High Tea at the Lobby Lounge between 2-5 PM, per room per night and complimentary use of the gym which is open for 24 hours (with steam room and sauna), WiFi in all Guest Rooms, use of the swimming pool and Shuttle Service from Hotel to SM and Ayala Center.

The Lobby Lounge also offers A Pink Affair where you get to enjoy luscious pink pastry delights paired with your choice of tea of coffee for only Php 399.00 nett from 2-5 PM.

In full support of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hotel will also hold a forum for its employees on October 4, 2018, still in cooperation with ICanServe Foundation.

ICanServe Foundation, Inc., formerly known as the Information on Breast Cancer and Other Services is a non-stock, non-profit organization that advocates early breast cancer detection through breast self-examination. Its mission is to arm women with breast care health and breast cancer information so they can make informed decisions about their health. It also provides access to special services that will help the breast cancer survivor recover and heal more effectively.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is celebrating its 20th year and is located at 1 Salinas Dr. Lahug Cebu City. The hotel is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates are at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino can be reached at 032 232 6888.