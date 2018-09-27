Infant allegedly kidnapped now found

By Nestle Semilla and Delta Dyrecka Letigio | September 27,2018 - 11:46 AM

The two-week-old baby who was reportedly kidnapped at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Cebu City last February has been found.

The information was disclosed by the cousin of the suspect’s husband, Micah Alvaro.

The infant is now seven months old.

Alvaro reported to the Danao City police station regarding the identity of the infant and possible kidnapping.

Police authorities have called the mother of the lost child, Irene Capuno, who confirmed that the said suspect was the one who took her baby last February.

Authorities have yet to disclose the name of the suspect.

Alvaro said she saw photos of the kidnapped baby posted by Cebu Daily News before her cousin announced that his wife had given birth.

She also said that the wife of her cousin made them believe that she is pregnant.

Alvaro claimed that they never saw significant changes in the body of the suspect.

“Nagduda nako kay wa man ko kita nga nidako iyang tiyan. Mas nagduda ko pagkita nako sa picture sa bata nga naa sa Cebu Daily News,” said Alvaro.