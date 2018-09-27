MGB-7 ISSUES GEOHAZARD THREAT ADVISORIES AS TYPHOON PAENG APPROACHES

With the possible effects of the weather disturbance brought about by Typhoon Paeng (international name Trami) in Central Visayas, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau- Central Visayas (MGB-7) warns local government units of possible landslide and flooding in their localities.

Geohazard Threat Advisories were sent to the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, and the cities of Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Naga, Mandaue, Talisay, and Toledo, Wednesday afternoon.

The latest weather advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) states that the eye of Typhoon “Paeng” was located at 720 km East of Basco, Batanes, slowly moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of up to 200 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 245 kph based on all available data.

Typhoon Paeng (Trami) has slowed down while gaining winds strength since yesterday’s forecast. It is projected to be 715 km East of Basco, Batanes while bringing along light to slightly moderate rainshowers over Western Visayas, Zamboanga, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro. The public are advised to stay updated with weather conditions until Sunday morning of September 30, 2018 in which the typhoon is predicted to be 720 km North-Northeast of Basco, Batanes outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The results of the geohazard mapping and assessment provided the local government units important information, findings, and recommendations that would enhance efforts in reducing the possible effects of the impacts of Typhoon Paeng.

Areas near or along rivers, creeks, and drainage channels are likely to be affected by possible flashfloods during extreme weather conditions.

“Very critically, we would like to point out that preemptive actions should be carried out in the areas which have been declared as susceptible to either landslide or flooding. Your constituents living along or near rivers, creeks, water channels, and coastal areas are also at high risk to flooding hazards while those living on sloping areas and along foot slope of mountains are susceptible to rain-induced landslides. We expect your immediate appropriate, and proactive intervention on this matter,” the advisory signed by MGB-7 OIC Regional Director Efren B. Carido reads.