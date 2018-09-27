23 village watchmen found positive for drug use

At least 23 barangay tanods from 49 lowland barangays in Cebu City have failed to pass the series of drug tests conducted by the Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) from Monday to Wednesday (September 24 to 26).

COSAP chief Garry Lao said around 800 barangay tanods underwent the drug tests.

He said the barangay captains told him that any village watchman who have tested positive in the drug test will be sacked immediately.