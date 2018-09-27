Naga LGU receives P2.5 million aid from Lapu-Lapu, Minglanilla

At least P2.5 million financial aid was handed over to the city government of Naga for the landslide victims on Thursday morning (September 27).

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza and Vice Mayor Marcial Ycong personally handed a P2 million check from the city’s quick response fund to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong.

Mayor Elanito Peña of Minglanilla town also handed a P500,000 check to Chiong along with relief goods that were sent by the Minglanilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

While quarrying is also an industry in Minglanilla, Peña said he already ordered the suspension of all quarry operations in four barangays pending the assessment of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7).

Peña added that he will be willing to completely forego with the mining operations if the DENR-7 finds that the quarry imposes danger to the residents in the neighboring community.

Peña said that he is also waiting for the confirmation of the DENR that one of the quarry sites lie in a fault line.