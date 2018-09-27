Davide: Suspension of quarry operations only for 20 days
Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III assured quarry operators that the suspension of their activities will not last for more than 20 days.
Davide ordered earlier the suspension of all quarry operations last week after a landslide that hit Barangays Tinaan and Naalad in the City of Naga.
The Cebu Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) will conduct an investigation as to the safety of quarry sites during the suspension period.
The governor said the suspension should be lifted as soon as possible since the operators still have pending projects with other clients.
