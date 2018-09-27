Tumulak urges victims’ kin to help identify bodies

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak urged relatives of the victims who died from a landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City to help the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) to hasten the identification of bodies.

The NBI-7 is conducting the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) of 28 full bodies and 21 severed body parts retrieved from the landslide site since Tuesday (September 25).

The city councilor asked the family members to bring medical records to help NBI-7 on the identification of fatalities.

Tumulak said 11 of the full bodies remain unidentified.

“Once these cadavers are identified, they will be sent back to their loved ones in Naga City for burial,” he added.