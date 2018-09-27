Radaza calls for profiling of new residents in Lapu-Lapu City

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza urged barangay captains to conduct profiling of residents, especially to new individuals residing in their barangays.

Radaza explained that the involvement of new residents in illegal activities will be known by checking their background.

Her statement came after the death of seven men who were killed in a police operation in Sitio Saint Michael, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday evening (September 26).

Senior Supt. Lemuel Obon, director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), identified the killed men as members of a notorious gun-for-hire and drug-syndicate group.