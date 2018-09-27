LLCPO director: Seven men killed in police operation were members of gun-for-hire, drug syndicate

The seven men who died in a police operation in Sitio Saint Michael, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday evening (September 26) were identified as members of a notorious gun-for-hire and drug-syndicate group.

This was confirmed by Senior Supt. Lemuel Obon, director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

The leader of the group and nine other members were not caught in the police operation and have yet to be identified by police authorities.

Obon said that Sitio Saint Michael has been known to be infested with notorious gangs involved in similar illegal activities and are capable of fighting back the police.

“Ingnan lang mi nga wala sila nahadlok namo nya paadtuon mi kay ila pamatyon ang mga pulis,” said Obon.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) patrol group was deployed in the area to control the illegal activities and to protect police forces and possible targets of the group.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the operation was legitimate.

Sinas also said that they will not stop the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate the incident.