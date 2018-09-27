Naga landslide evacuees balloon to more than 7K

The number of displaced families has increased to 1,716 consisting of 7, 653 individuals, a week since the massive landslide that hit Barangays Tinaan and Naalad, City of Naga, Cebu on Sept. 20, 2018.

The number of evacuees ballooned after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered a forced evacuation within the one-kilometer danger zone.

Kerwin Macopia, information officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), said the displaced families are now accommodated in eleven evacuation areas in Naga City.

The DSWD-7 has also partnered with schools and non-government organizations (NGOs) in the conduct of psychosocial debriefing and medical missions for the evacuees.