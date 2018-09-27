DOLE-7 offers emergency employment assistance to Naga landslide survivors

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is offering emergency employment to families affected by the landslide in Naga City, Cebu.

DOLE-7 Director Johnson Cañete said they will conduct profiling of landslide victims and identify who among them will qualify for emergency employment.

The implementation of the program is under the labor department’s “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD)”, in coordination with the Naga City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and city’s Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).