Radaza asks mother of abandoned baby to see her

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza is asking the mother of the baby boy who was left in a garbage dumping area in Barangay Marigondon to see her.

Radaza, who is also a mother, said the parent of the baby should be made to realize their responsibility on the baby.

The mayor recognized that many of the netizens have expressed interest to adopt the baby after the photo of the infant was posted online,

Radaza advised interested individuals to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the adoption process.

A Barangay Health Worker (BHW) found the infant, which was placed inside a bag, on Wednesday (September 26).