Two arrested in Cebu City anti-drug ops

Two persons were arrested in separate anti-drug operations conducted by drug enforcement units of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Wednesday night (Sept 26).

The Pardo police precinct led by Chief Insp. Regino Maramag, precinct commander, arrested Nancy Cabugason, a resident of Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Maramag said that Cabugason was included in the drug watchlist of City Intelligence Branch (CIB).

Another drug personality was collared in a drug-bust operation in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Nelson Noel, 47, and a resident of the same barangay.

The drug operations conducted by police authorities yielded suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P208,000.