Series of quakes jolt Surigao del Norte

A series of earthquakes struck Surigao del Norte within hours of each other on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The first and strongest tremblor that measured a magnitude of 5.1 happened 75 kilometers northeast of Burgos, Surigao del Norte, at 12:44 p.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 3 kms.

The Phivolcs said that aftershocks could be expected but there will be no damage.

A weaker earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the same general area of Burgos, Surigao del Norte at 1:22 p.m, the Phivolcs reported.

It was also tectonic in origin and had a depth of 4 kms.

A magnitude 3.9 quake later hit the same area at 2:18 p.m, also with a tectonic origin and had a depth of 6 kms., Phivolcs said.

At 3:27 p.m., a 4.1-magnitude quake with a depth of 16 kms. again shook Surigao del Norte.

No aftershocks are expected from the latter earthquakes that rendered no damage to properties in the province.