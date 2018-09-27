Fire hits populated area in Hipodromo

A fire broke in a thickly populated area in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City at around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday (September 27).

The fire alarm was raised to Task Force Alpha at 3:40 p.m., which means that firefighters from neighboring localities have already responded to the alarm.

Fire Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon of the Cebu City Fire Department said the presence of very small roads has caused the delay in putting out the fire.