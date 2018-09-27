Hipodromo fire now under control

The fire which broke in Sitio Cahipa in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City at past 3 p.m. on Thursday (September 27) burned several homes in the area, including a parked four-wheel vehicle owned by Barangay Treasurer Betty Ganub.

A portion of M. J. Cuenco Avenue located close to the fire site was closed to vehicular traffic.

People who have fled from their burning homes have started to occupy the national highway.

Cebu City firefighters said that the fire which hit Sitio Calipa was placed under control at 4:19 p.m.

Fire Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon of the Cebu City Fire Department said they are yet to determine the cause of the fire.