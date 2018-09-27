Fire destroys homes in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City

At least two million worth of properties were burned in a fire that hit Sitios Cahipa and Bakante in Barangay Hipodromo at 3 p.m. today (September 27).

SFO1 Maurice Oporto of the Mabolo fire station said that the flame burned 80 to 100 homes that were mostly built from light materials.

The fire was said to have started at the residence of a certain Ramie Inopiquez and Allan Betache and later on spread to nearby homes.

Oporto said they are still investigating the cause of the flame but they do not discount the possibility that it started from electrical short circuit.

No one was reported injured during the incident