Netizens want to adopt ‘abandoned’ baby

After the picture of a newborn baby who was undergoing treatment in his hospital bed went viral, several netizens have expressed their interest to adopt the said baby.

Dr. Kier Tamparong of Lapu-lapu City Hospital said that several donors have also visited the baby to give donations of diapers, milk and clothes among others.

Tamparong said the baby boy is now in a stable condition, but he will have to stay at the city hospital until he completes his dose of antibiotics.

Ones discharged, Tamparong said they will refer the infant to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWD) for custody.

A Barangay Health Worker found the baby left in a pile of garbage in Sitio San Carlos, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-lapu City on Monday.

Lapu-lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza is appealing to the mother of the baby to come out and care for her child.

“Hopefully, iyang ma realize nga naa diay siyay responsibilidad,” she said.

Radaza is also asking those who wanted to adopt the baby to coordinate with DSWD so that they can be properly guided on the adoption procedure.