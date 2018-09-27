USC bounces back, topples USJ-R
THE UNIVERSITY of San Carlos (USC) Warriors bounced back from their humiliating defeat at the hands of the previously winless Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats by waylaying the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 74-65, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.
Nigerian forward Sommy Managor and sparkplug Jules Langres presided over a 10-0 run that gave USC the separation it needed after the game was tied for the last time at 59-all.
The Jaguars pulled to within six, 63-69, after consecutive baskets from Jaybie Mantilla but Langres shut the door on USJ-R with a free throw and two layups in transition to raise the lead to 74-63 with under a minute remaining in the game and bring their record up to 3-6 (win-loss).
Langres scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, to lead USC in scoring.
Magic Marata was also a catalyst in the Warriors’ victory as he scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half.
He also had eight rebounds.
Managor meanwhile, collected a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
RJ Dinolan and Mantilla scored 15 each to pace USJ-R, which fell to 5-3, and into a tie for third place with the idle University of Southern Philippines Foundation.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.