USC bounces back, topples USJ-R

THE UNIVERSITY of San Carlos (USC) Warriors bounced back from their humiliating defeat at the hands of the previously winless Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats by waylaying the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 74-65, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Nigerian forward Sommy Managor and sparkplug Jules Langres presided over a 10-0 run that gave USC the separation it needed after the game was tied for the last time at 59-all.

The Jaguars pulled to within six, 63-69, after consecutive baskets from Jaybie Mantilla but Langres shut the door on USJ-R with a free throw and two layups in transition to raise the lead to 74-63 with under a minute remaining in the game and bring their record up to 3-6 (win-loss).

Langres scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, to lead USC in scoring.

Magic Marata was also a catalyst in the Warriors’ victory as he scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half.

He also had eight rebounds.

Managor meanwhile, collected a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

RJ Dinolan and Mantilla scored 15 each to pace USJ-R, which fell to 5-3, and into a tie for third place with the idle University of Southern Philippines Foundation.