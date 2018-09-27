Duterte: My only sin is the extrajudicial killings

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Thursday that his only sin is the extrajudicial killings as collateral for his administration’s brutal war against illegal drugs that has resulted to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos nationwide and which continues to receive global condemnation.

Duterte made the confession as he slammed Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan for being the author of Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act of 2006, which he said has produced criminals.

Pangilinan has also mocked the “Red October” plot which is supposedly a plot hatched by the Liberal Party (LP) and the communists to oust Duterte.

“Ito naman si pontifical Pangilinan, akala mo walang kasalanan kung magsalita, siya pa ‘yung presidente ng Liberal tingnan mo pati siya hindi manalo ‘yan,” Duterte said in a speech before career executive officers in Malacañang.

“Ako I will talk to a political exercise now. What are your sins? Ako? Sabi ko nga sa military, ano kasalanan ko? Nagnakaw ba ako diyan ni piso? Did I prosecute somebody na pinakulong ko? Ang kasalanan ko lang ‘yung mga extrajudicial killing,” he added but did not elaborate on his statement.