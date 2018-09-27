UC secures eighth win in a row

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters pocketed their eighth win in a row, handily defeating the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, 67-57, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC started on fire, with Darrell Shane Menina firing on all cylinders, scoring 10 in the first half, which ended with the Webmasters up, 40-23. The Webmasters were barely threatened in the second half as they brought their lead to high of 23, 65-42, to boost their immaculate record to 8-0 (win-loss).

Paul Galinato led UC with 18 points, hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers while John Calvin Jabello put up 14 points and hauled nine rebounds. Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombe collected 13 points, nine boards, six assists to go with four steals while Menina ended up with 12 points, six assists and three steals.