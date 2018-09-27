Staying positive

Cebu City Sharks feel confident going into home game on Oct. 6

In spite of their league worst record, the Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol are looking forward to better days, especially with their upcoming home game on October 6 against the Makati Skyscrapers at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) gym.

Game time is at 9 p.m. following the all-Mindanao clash between the Zamboanga Valientes and the Basilan Steel.

According to veteran gunner Patrick Jan Cabahug, the vibe at their very first practice yesterday was different.

“The aura is very different. It feels light. Players are smiling. I guess we just needed to see our families, our loved ones after being in Manila for four months. I hope that it translates to a win,” said the former University of the Visayas Baby Lancer.

Cabahug and another former UV product, Cesar Catli, are the only two remaining ex-pros left on the squad after big men Jondan Salvador and Eric Rodriguez were dropped for violating team rules.

Sharks head coach Titing Manalili is expected to trade both during the league’s player transfer window next month.

Finishing kick

Manalili is banking on the home crowd and the familiar surroundings to help the Sharks break out of their funk and improve on their 1-8 (win-loss) record against a formidable Skyscrapers team that totes a 6-3 card.

“We’re right there in every game. We just lack that finishing kick. This is a different experience for most of the players and hopefully, they’ll learn and we can get a win on October 6,” said the veteran mentor.

The Sharks have since added another guard to their roster in left-handed point guard Joel Lee Yu, a former University of San Carlos Baby Warrior who played for Far Eastern University.