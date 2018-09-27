Learning from his past mistakes, Melindo eyes huge win vs Shiro

FORMER International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo has learned from the mistakes that cost him his title in Japan.

And now, he vows to bring home the World Boxing Council (WBC) world light flyweight title when he goes up against reigning champion Ken Shiro on Oct. 7 in Yokohama, Japan.

This is the fifth time that the 30-year-old Cagayan de Oro City native will fight for a world title in his career. This time, he faces the younger, 26-year-old Shiro, who holds an unbeaten record of 13 wins with seven knockouts.

“I learned how to manage myself in terms of conditioning, how to prepare myself both in good and bad situations, and I learned how to keep myself focus despite the distractions that I face,” said Melindo in an interview.

Although it has been a while since Melindo stepped inside the ring, he has been training regularly at the ALA Boxing Gym to stay in tip-top shape. His last fight was back in December 2017, against Ryoichi Taguchi, to whom he lost his IBF world title.

“This fight for me is very important because this opportunity comes rarely. I have to capture this title and earn the trust of Filipino boxing fans again,” added Melindo, who always dedicates each of his fights to the Filipino boxing fans.

Melindo said that he always strives to stay in shape even though he has not received any fight schedules earlier this year.

“I’ve never been out of the boxing gym, even I lost my fight last December, I did not stop training,” said Melindo who sports a more veteran record of 37 wins, three defeats and no draws.

“I am very confident. A hundred percent I can win this fight,” quipped Melindo on his chances against Shiro.

ALA Promotions International matchmaker Edito Villamor said that Melindo should be cautious when he faces Shiro inside the ring since the young boxer can punch hard and has the skills which made him an unbeaten boxer.

“Ken Shiro is a very good boxer and has a very good style but he lacks the experience. Melindo’s biggest advantage is his experience,” said Villamor.