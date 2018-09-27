PSDL resumes Saturday

AFTER two weeks of being idle, the Private Schools Development League (PSDL) basketball and volleyball tournaments will resume tomorrow in three different venues.

Last Sept. 15, both series were suspended as typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut) hit the country.

“We are anticipating rains, and it may cause conflict (in the) games since we are using (an) open court,” the organizers posted on their Facebook page.

Following the suspension, the competitions were once again postponed last Sept. 22 since majority of the teams joined the district meet in their respective areas.

The basketball games tomorrow will take place at the Cebu Cherish Gym and Springdale Gym from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the volleyball matches are set at the Philippine Christian Gospel School (PCGS) Gym from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.