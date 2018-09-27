Number of displaced families up – DSWD

The number of displaced families has now reached 1,716 a week since a massive landslide hit Barangays Tinaan and Naalad in Naga City, records provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) showed.

DSWD-7 also revealed that at least 7,653 individuals are being sheltered in 11 evacuation centers.

Of the number, 2,853 are minors or those whose ages range from one to 17 years old.

The number of evacuees ballooned after Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu ordered authorities to evacuate all residents living within the one-kilometer danger zone of the landslide.

During his visit last Sept. 21, Cimatu instructed the military and police to help the city government of Naga, to immediately evacuate residents living in the danger zone.

Following the incident, Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong declared a state of calamity in Barangays Tinaan, Naalad, Mainit, Pangdan and Cabungahan.

Residents of areas that were considered unsafe are now being housed at the Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC), Naga Central Elementary School, Naga National High School, Naalad Elementary School, Apo Cement Gym, Colon Elementary School and Church of the Latter Day Saints.

Other evacuees were also sheltered at the Cepoc Elementary School, Langtad Elementary School, and Cabungahan covered court.

Naga’s neighboring town of San Fernando, also opened its gymnasium to provide temporary shelter to about 157 affected individuals.

The DSWD in partnership with some schools and non-government organizations (NGOs), has been conducting psychosocial debriefing and medical missions to those affected by the landslide which has so far claimed 64 lives.

Children evacuees were also given a child-friendly space for play therapy, storytelling and role playing activities.

Water testing

Meanwhile, the Metro Cebu Water District has sampled the water sources in the evacuation centers after the Department of Health reported that water samples there were found positive of e-coli and fecal coliform contamination.

Balay Mindanaw, the nongovernment organization (NGO) that donated a water filtration device for the landslide victims, requested the MCWD to conduct a confirmatory test on the water including those that have undergone the water filtration device.

MCWD spokesperson Charmaine Cara said the results of the confirmatory test for the presence of e-coli and fecal coliform will be released within 24 hours.

On Sunday, DOH-7 Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu) Chief Dr. EM Cañal said all the water sources in five evacuation centers have tested positive for e-coli and fecal coliform.

Some evacuees also reported experiencing loose bowel movement (LBM) and diarrhea.

Camp management seminar

A camp management seminar was also conducted to ensure a smoother operation of evacuation centers.

The orientation, attended by over 90 participants tackled camp management, facilities, processes, policies, schedules, and role designation and responsibilities.

Lilibeth Cabiara, DSWD social welfare officer III, said that this was done in order to properly direct personnel from over 11 evacuation centers on how to help those affected by the massive landslide.

Meanwhile, Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said that a Facebook post of one Vhann Quisido expressing her dismay over a DSWD worker who allegedly told them to immediately look for another place to stay, was just a plain misunderstanding.

“I’m sure it was only a miscommunication. The idea was to encourage nga if ever naa pa muy pamilya nga ma stayhan or relative within Naga, okay lang if you stay with them but you will still receive assistance from the city,” Chiong clarified.