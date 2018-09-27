Naga City gets more cash aid

AT least P7 million in financial assistance has been turned over to the Naga City treasury to sustain the over 1,700 families housed in 11 evacuation centers.

On Thursday morning, LapuLapu City Mayor Paz Radaza and Vice Mayor Marcial Ycong handed to Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong a check of P2 million sourced from their quick response fund (QRF).

“Actually, we just came from the session with vice (Ycong). We decided to give financial assistance because we think it’s more practical that they decide where to use it,” said Radaza.

Radaza echoed the observation of Chiong that the Naga landslide is a wake up call to forge unity among local government units (LGUs).

Although no mining or quarry operations are conducted in Lapu-Lapu City, Radaza said the Naga incident has prompted her administration to map out precautionary measures for flood-prone areas.

Mayor Elanito Peña of Minglanilla town also handed a P500,000 check to Chiong along with relief goods that were sent by the Minglanilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As of 3 p.m. donations for the landslide victims from public and private organizations has already reached P7,352,312, the Naga City Treasurer’s Office said.

Chiong said the amount will be used for the sustenance of the 11 evacuation centers that housed the 1,716 affected families that were recommended for forced evacuation by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu during his visit on September 21.

Cebu City helps

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government is also donating P1 million worth of financial assistance.

Cebu City Assistant Administrator Annabeth Cuizon said they are just waiting for the approval of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña who is currently in Taiwan for an official trip.

On the other hand, city government workers have collected over P20,000 from their personal pockets to be donated to the landslide victims.

They also deployed at least one truck to provide free rides for survivors who wish to seek shelter in other towns.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak also announced that a group of psychologists from two private universities in Cebu City will be providing free stress debriefing to the survivors and rescuers today, Friday.