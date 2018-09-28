Calls for justice

Long after the calls and cries of justice die out those responsible for the landslide that claimed 64 lives as of latest count in two barangays in the City of Naga, will have to be made accountable one way or another.

They may have failed in helping avert this tragedy but the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) can determine whether or not Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC) can be held accountable for causing the cracks that eventually gave way to tons of soil, rocks and boulders to come crashing over the homes of hapless residents in Barangay Tinaan.

While rallies like the one held last Tuesday can help raise public awareness and even stir outrage over the tragedy, the nitty-gritty starts in the courts if and when the MGB can produce enough evidence for the families to pursue a case against the company whom they blame for their losses.

The burden of proof lies squarely on ALQC, which insisted that there was no quarry operation days before the Sept. 20 landslide and they were only limited to access road development.

As with any case involving the families of victims of natural calamities — the countless ship sinkings during typhoons and accidental collisions at sea come to mind — any legal dispute will be protracted, lasting for years.

Though they also share the blame for failing to recognize the danger signs in time to initiate an evacuation of the affected families, the administration of Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong should provide legal assistance if she hasn’t promised it already to the families of the victims should they pursue legal action against ALQC.

Try as they might, no amount of cash aid, condolences and material assistance provided by the local government can cover up the loss of life that occurred on that fateful date of Sept. 20, though the overwhelming generosity of donors showed again how Filipinos can be counted on to help their neighbors without hesitation and with no thought of reward.

The few sources of consolation drawn upon by the families in their hour of grief are provided by the collective courage and determination of the rescue and retrieval teams that spent countless hours digging out the rubble to recover the remains of loved ones.

Long after the last remains had been recovered and identified and ground zero had been cleared of the rocks and soil, the families of the landslide victims should be taken cared of.

And while they may be provided low cost housing and assistance, their call for justice and accountability for the Sept. 20 landslide should not go unheeded.

If anything, it should continually remind local governments and environment agencies to restrict, if not ban quarrying operations in classified high-risk areas to prevent a repeat of Naga City’s tragedy.