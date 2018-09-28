Elite Toledo playoffs continue Friday

AN EXCITING double-header will highlight Friday’s continuation of the playoffs of the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 4 at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City, Cebu.

In the first game, the Rams will try to prevent the Mambas in spiting their poisonous venom once againt as they will start the day’s games at 4:30 p.m.

The Mambas shocked their higher-seeded opponent in their first game last Sept. 14 to steal one from the Rams’ twice-to-beat deck, 94-89.

A do-or-die semi-final action, meanwhile, will feature the Goats and the Eagles in the second game of the day at 5:30 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Goats earned their slot in the semis after ousting the Panthers last Friday, 93-81.

Richard Nebres led the Goats in scoring with his 23 points while Johnrey Barquin, Ernesto Felipe, and Reynaldo Argarme added 18, 14, and 13 points, respectively.

Elite Toledo mainstays, Rammy Labandero and Mario Kilag, also contributed 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Panthers were led by Engelbert Ponting with 24 points and five rebounds while Mark Dela Peña chipped in 17 markers. Jaycir Tecson and Hans Saberon also collected 15 and 11 points, respectively, albeit for a losing cause.