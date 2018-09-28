2003, 2013 advance to SHAABAA finals

THE 2003-Cebu Landmasters and the 2013-Hyksos Seafood Restaurant booked their spots in the championship round after they defeated their rivals in their respective divisions in the semifinals of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

2003 turned back the 2000-Core Pacific, 57-45, to book a best-of-three finals date with the 2007-Bad Boys Wings in Division B.

Justin Huang carried the fight for 2003 as he had a double-double performance of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Batangas Athletic wingman Moncrief Rogado added 17 points and nine rebounds as the Cebu Landmasters-backed squad completed a turnaround in this series.

2013, on the other hand, barged into the finals of Division C with a 56-50 win over the 2015-People’s General.

Alphonsus Doyon led the way for 2013 as he collected 14 points and six rebounds while Emmanuel Malazarte put up 13 points and pulled down eight boards to help make up for the dismal showing of ace guard Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw, who shot just 2-of-12 from the floor for seven points.

Waiting for 2013 in the championship round will be the 2011-Chioson Development.