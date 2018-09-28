Hipodromo fire leaves 1,195 individuals homeless

By Doris C. Bongcac | September 28,2018 - 07:59 AM

The number of families affected by the Thursday afternoon fire in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City has already reached 277.

Leah Japson, head of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said that as of 10:42pm on Thursday they already listed a total of 162 homes that were burned in the fire leaving 1, 195 individuals homesless.

“But the figures may still change kay subject for validation pa man siya,” Japson said.

DSWS already started the distribution of packed meals to fire-affected families, Thursday night.

Fire victims were also given breakfast early today.

The distribution of packed meals will continue for three days, Japson said.