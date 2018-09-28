Two men arrested in Calamba buy-bust op

By Benjie B. Talisic | September 28,2018 - 09:41 AM

Two men were arrested in an anti-drug police operation conducted by the drug enforcement unit of Parian police station in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Thursday evening (September 27).

Arrested in the buy-bust operation were Ronnie Peñalosa, 43; and Arnold Abadilla, 51, both residents of A. Lopez Street, Barangay Calamba.

Peñalosa was the target of the drug operation.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, precinct commander, said that Peñalosa’s name surfaced after the conduct of drug operations.

Seized from him were suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P68,750.

Peñalosa admitted that he is involved in selling drugs but denied owning the shabu found in his possession.

The arrested persons are now detained at the jail facility of Parian police station.