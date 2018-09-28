Rama visits PRO-7, seeks to clear name from drug allegations
Former Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama visited the headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Friday morning (September 28) to meet Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7.
During his visit, Rama sought to clear his name after he was named in the drug watchlist of President Rodrigo Duterte. The former mayor was also subjected to a drug test inside Sinas’ office.
In an interview, Rama reiterated that he is not a drug protector and user.
