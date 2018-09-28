Rama visits PRO-7, seeks to clear name from drug allegations

By Benjie B. Talisic |September 28,2018 - 11:16 AM

Former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama undergoes drug test at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to clear his name from the President Duterte’s narcolist. |CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA

Former Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama visited the headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Friday morning (September 28) to meet Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7.

During his visit, Rama sought to clear his name after he was named in the drug watchlist of President Rodrigo Duterte. The former mayor was also subjected to a drug test inside Sinas’ office.

In an interview, Rama reiterated that he is not a drug protector and user.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.