Rama visits PRO-7, seeks to clear name from drug allegations

Former Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama visited the headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Friday morning (September 28) to meet Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7.

During his visit, Rama sought to clear his name after he was named in the drug watchlist of President Rodrigo Duterte. The former mayor was also subjected to a drug test inside Sinas’ office.

In an interview, Rama reiterated that he is not a drug protector and user.