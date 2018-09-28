Suspect killed in Mandaue police operation

A 50-year-old man was killed after he reportedly refused to surrender and attempted to injure arresting police officers with a dagger at Zone Sibuyas, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue city on Thursday evening (September 27).

The suspect, Roberto Ople, was rushed to Mandaue city hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

PO1 Glenn Bordalba, the investigator of Jagobiao police station, revealed that that suspect, who was intoxicated and armed with two improvised ice picks, a knife, and a dagger, hacked his neighbor, Niño Angelo Hayag, 24. Hayag sustained wounds in his left arm.

Bordalba said that the responding police officers asked the suspect to surrender but did not cooperate and instead attacked them.

It prompted the personnel of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to neutralize the suspect.