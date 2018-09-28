Quo warranto against Mabatid now dismissed

The Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 1 in Cebu City dismissed the quo warranto case filed against Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid.

The complaint against Mabatid claimed that the village chief is not an actual resident of Barangay Mabolo.

Last May 24, defeated opponent Daniel Francis Arguedo filed the case against her, more than a week after the barangay elections.

“Today is very significant because truth prevailed once again. With all the cases they filed against me thank God all were dismissed. No one can put a good woman down no matter what they will do to ruin my reputation,” Mabatid stated in a statement following the court’s ruling.