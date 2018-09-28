COMELEC expects 3M voters in Cebu province for 2019 elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu is expecting around three million voters who may be eligible to cast their votes for the May 2019 midterm elections in the province.

COMELEC Cebu Provincial Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano told Cebu Daily News that they are anticipating a huge crowd of individuals who will register tomorrow, Saturday (September 29), being the deadline of the voter’s registration.

“We have observed this week, the last week of registration, a surge of the number of individuals registered. This is why we have off-site voting centers, especially in big cities. They can be found in malls,” said Castillano.

“For towns with a big population, we also have off-site voting centers in selected sports complex or gymnasium,” he added.