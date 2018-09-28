Regasco expands operations in Cebu

Established in June 1998, homegrown Filipino brand Republic Gas Corporation (Regasco) has been providing Filipino families and businesses affordable quality Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for two decades in Luzon, Philippines.

Determined to penetrate the Philippine market, Regasco grew even bigger with more than 200 direct-retail one-stop shops and 25 refilling plants. They have successfully amassed a significant percentage of market share in the LPG industry, which paved the way for their expansion outside Luzon.

In a span of four months, Regasco already built ties with 20 big dealers in Cebu, a refilling plant in Compostela and a growing number of one-stop shops in various areas: Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion. Mactan, Labangon, Mandaue, Lapu-lapu and Cordova and soon to be Danao City, Bogo City, Talisay City, Pardo and Minglanilla.

Highlighting Regasco’s expansion in the province of Cebu is their second terminal and LPG depot that is soon to rise in Mandaue City with a storage capacity of 2 x 1,000MT. This will be fully-operational on the third quarter of 2018.

Regasco also takes pride on its newly acquired ship which will make the operations in Cebu more efficient since there will be direct transportation of LPG tanks to the depot in Mandaue.

According to General Manager Jan Kasey Yaun, the existence of the depot will be a great help to LPG consumers in Cebu because it will guarantee lower rates thanthat of its competitors.

“Dili na ta mahadlok nga mag-taas ang uban kay ang Regasco magpabilin gyud siyang ubos.” (We should not worry if other companies raise their prices because Regasco will always be lower), assured Yaun.

With its emerging market in Cebu, Regasco is still open to more non-exclusive dealerships in the province.

“Naka advantage namo is wala miy contract, kung ganahan ka mag dealer, okay basta kuhai lang kog 100 lang sa ka 11kg (LPG tanks) so iconsider na tika as my dealer.” (Our advantage is we don’t issue a contract. If you buy 100 pieces of 11kg LPG tanks from us, we will already consider you as our dealer), exclaimed Yaun.

As of now, Regasco is focusing on its expansion in the regions of Luzon and Visayas and is still studying the feasibility of expanding in Mindanao, since it would greatly affect the prices of its LPG products.

Fore more information about Republic Gas Corporation (Regasco), you may visit their website at http://regasco.ph/ or contact them at: (+63) 922-4610384 / (+63) 949-0396682.