Affected areas in Hipodromo fire now under state of calamity

The Hipodromo Barangay Council has declared a state of calamity in two sitios following the fire that razed at least 115 houses on Thursday (September 28).

The fire victims remain at the Hipodromo Gym and Hipodromo Elementary School.

The affected residents appealed to the public to help them. Among their needs include blankets, toiletries, and underwear.

Lea Japson, Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head, said they will provide food packs to the victims only until Sunday (September 30).

Barangay Chairman Rupinto Bacolod said they will have to look for other sources of food after Sunday. “Gihangyo lang pud nako si Mayor Osmeña nga lantawon amo kahimtang diri ug tabangan mi,” Bacolod said

On the other hand, the Cebu City Government wants a reblocking and road widening in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City before the fire victims will be allowed to rebuild their homes. / USJ-R Journalism Intern Delta Letigio