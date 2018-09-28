Tan: Duterte’s EJK admission a joke

The spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu is unconvinced of President Rodrigo Duterte’s sincerity when he publicly admitted that he has a hand in the extrajudicial killings in the country.

Msgr. Joseph Tan said that the president has his way of injecting his sense of humor in his public pronouncements, thus these should not be taken literally.

“Dili ko mo-conclude (I do not want to conclude) that he (Duterte) is admitting that he is guilty of extrajudicial killings,” Tan told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

“I’m sure that (the president’s pronouncement) is not to be taken in a literal sense by the fact that it would be against his own interest to admit in public that he is guilty of extrajudicial killings,” Tan added.

President Duterte admitted on Thursday that his only sin is the extrajudicial killings as a collateral in his administration’s anti-drugs war.

Tan said he is certain that Duterte would not say anything that would cause harm on his administration.

“I’m sure the president will not condemn himself by admitting in the public that he is guilty of that (extrajudicial killings),” he added.