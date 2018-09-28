Cooler weather likely by end October – Pagasa

Cooler weather can be expected next month as weather experts observed a weaker southwest monsoon (habagat) affecting the country, marking a transition to northeast monsoon (amihan).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said amihan would likely be felt by end October.

“Malapit na pong magpalitan ang habagat at amihan. Ngayon ay may habagat pa rin pero napakahina na,” weather forecaster Nikos Peñaranda said in an interview over DZMM on Wednesday.

According to Peñaranda, habagat is still expected to bring scattered rain over Visayas and southern areas in Mindanao until the amihan sets in.

“Humihina na po ‘yung habagat at ito nga ay patungo na doon sa palitan o ‘yung transition natin,” he explained.