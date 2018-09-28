Globe marks Teachers’ Month

Globe Telecom joins the Department of Education (DepEd) and Metrobank Foundation in honoring the teachers and acknowledging their crucial role in developing globally-minded students and shaping the future of the nation.

“We want to recognize the teachers from all over the Philippines for their hard work and dedication, but we do not want this to be just lip service.

Beyond business, we want to equip the teachers with 21st century learning equipment to help them in their everyday teaching,” said Miguel Bermundo, head of Globe Citizenship, during the National Teachers’ Month and National Teachers’ Day press launch.

To this, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones acknowledged what Globe is doing for the education sector even as she encouraged the company to also “participate in our efforts to build 21st century classrooms for our senior high schools” to further inspire learning among the students.

Globe is a long-standing partner of DepEd on various education initiatives such as the Global Filipino Schools (GFS) and Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP).

GFS provides opportunities for teachers and students to discover endless possibilities for the future through ICT tools, reliable internet access, collaborative learning spaces, and training for teachers.

DTP, on the other hand, promotes responsible online citizenship through free workshops for students and faculty members.

Globe, likewise, supported Metrobank Foundation by providing prepaid Wi-Fi connectivity and prepaid load credits to the 2018 and 2017 winners of the organization’s search for most outstanding teachers in the country.

Metrobank leads the DepEd’s campaign for the National Teachers’ Month, held annually from September 5 to October 5, in collaboration with various organizations like Globe.

Also as part of the idea to engage the nation in joining the celebration, Globe came out with a video to put the teachers on the spotlight.

Entitled “Iba Ka Teacher,” the video takes on a different spin by showing the passion and sacrifices of teachers from the point of view of materials and equipment that they use for teaching — Manila paper, computer, and projector.

The video was warmly welcomed by the education community and the general public with comments such as “Sa lahat ng mga teachers, salamat po sa lahat ng knowledge at pag disiplina sa aming mga estudyante!”

“Dahil talaga sa mga teachers kaya nadadagdagan ang saya ng pag-aaral eh lalo na sa mga teachers na todo effort sa pagtuturo. Thanks sa magandang video”, and “I salute you Globe for reminding us to thank our teacher!,” among others.

To watch the video and leave a comment for your teacher, please visit #IbaKaTeacher.