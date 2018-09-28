CitySavings wins Outstanding Thrift Bank Award

Gawad CFI Group Level

AS part of its 55th anniversary celebration, Land Bank of the Philippines recognized outstanding small and medium enterprises, corporations, and countryside financial institutions (CFI) in its annual Gawad SME, Gawad Kaagapay, and Gawad CFI programs for 2018.

CitySavings Bank was awarded the outstanding thrift bank in the Gawad CFI group level category.

This is in recognition of CitySavings’ partnership with Land Bank in promoting countryside development and in providing credit to marginalized and underserved sectors of society.

The award is also a testament of CitySavings’ commitment to providing excellent customer service as it continues to maintain its strength and viability as a financial institution.

In a press release by Landbank, President and CEO Alex Buenaventura said, “We give due recognition to Landbank’s clients who share our goal of revitalizing our economy through job generation and livelihood opportunities. This is our way of thanking them for their contributions in support of our shared thrust towards promoting inclusive growth, especially in the countryside.”