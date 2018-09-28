KUDOKU RESTOBAR A fusion of flavors

GIVEN how difficult it is to find Japanese-inspired food infused with Filipino flavors, it’s a welcome surprise to discover a restaurant that has taken the challenge of using Japanese cooking techniques and ingredients to come up with delightful culinary creations.

With Cebu already having a great selection of Japanese restaurants, Kudoku Restobar aims to stand out with its combination of foreign and local

flavors.

All the dishes, from Yakiton to honey-glazed ribs, salad to local Mackarel, each one captures both Japanese and Filipino flavors.

The Kani Salad, assorted veggies with grilled corn and crabstick on a bed of lettuce and Japanese mayo, and Yakitori (grilled chicken breast),

are sumptuous signature offerings. They are plated beautifully, prepared with close attention to detail that looks like a piece of fine art, and with uniqueflavors, too.

Diners should try the salad, Susur Slaw with Wafu Ponzu dressing and shredded seasonal veggies with creamy ponzu vinaigrette.

There’s the octopus carpaccio served with watermelon salsa and garlic chips.

Also, the Karaage, a boneless chicken thigh fillet in soy marinade that’s deep fried until crispy then served with chili mayo.

The Japanese braised pork, a six-hour simmered Japanese broth served with bokchoy and snow peas, is another must-try.

The local mackerel is a ponzu-marinated mackerel served in yuzu miso sauce and braised Daikon then topped with slices of crispy lotus root.

Every creation follows traditional methods of Japanese cooking with each detail meticulously executed and flavors balanced perfectly.

The love for good food led Ken Kudo and Roy Malabuyoc to set up Kudoku Restobar.

More specifically,, they wanted a restaurant that does not only serve delectable Japanese-inspired meals but is also an ideal place for after-work drinking.

The inspiration came from Ken’s brief working stint in Japan and Roy’s idea of a place where people could talk and enjoy a special dining experience.

What’s more, Kudoku will soon have a “pop-out kitchen” featuring renowned guest chefs who will prepare dishes that are not in the menu.

Aside from showcasing the chef’s cooking, it’s a great way to connect with diners and ask for organic feedback.

The restobar has a seating capacity of 35.

Since the pop-out kitchen will happen only once a month, diners can consider themselves fortunate to be part of the event.

Kudoku is located at The Greenery Mabolo, Cebu City, a few blocks away from IT Park, Ayala Center Cebu, and several hotels around the area .

“Kudoku” is Cebuano colloquial term for the Japanese term “izakaya”—a Japanese bar where an array of dishes and snacks are served to accompany the alcoholic drinks.

For reservations, contact +63 966 736 0237. Operating hours is 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily