‘Garage Day 7.0’ at Draft Punk
HAUL presents “Garage Day 7.0” featuring vinyl sets by Pedofoxx, Karla, Lexii, Analogeezer, Stereomafia, Popdaze, Misterenriguez, OTC Manila, and Friday Gang.
The event happens today, 4 p.m. to 12 midnight at Draft Punk: Brewers & Skewers at Mango Avenue Parking Lot, Juana Osmeña Street, Cebu City.
Up for grabs for music fans are LPs, CDs, cassettes, toys, books, turntables, tote bags and shirts.
Admission is free.
