10 years of Pink October at Ayala Center Cebu

PINK October is a worldwide advocacy to bring to light breast cancer research, diagnosis and treatment efforts, and offer support to patients affected by the disease.

Ayala Center Cebu led the advocacy campaign in the region 10 years ago and continues to give the community a platform to raise breast cancer awareness and avenues to support the movement.

1. Look good, feel good

On Oct. 1, kick-off Pink October with a glamorous treat for the “confidently beautiful with a heart”.

Members of ICanServe, an organization that advocates early breast cancer detection through breast self-examination, can enjoy a free makeover at Rustan’s.

2. Get fit while making a change

Participate in the fitness revolution while helping a good cause.

Donate a minimum of P50 to the ICanServe Foundation and participate in the Pink Zumba sessions every Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 3 to 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Active Zone.

3. Get tested at the Pink Check

Every Friday, on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, women can get a free breast examination at the Level 3 Family Lounge.

4. Be in the know with Cancer Chat

On Oct. 6, learn more about breast cancer from Cebu’s top doctors and experts who will

talk about the disease and other health issues affecting women on Oct. 6 at Cinema 1 from 8 a.m.

to 12 noon.

5. Run for a worthy cause

Join the Pink October Run, an annual awareness drive, on Oct. 7, 5 a.m. at The Terraces.

Register at the Active Zone for P500 and participate in either the three, six or 12 kilometer race.

All finishers will receive a medal.

6. Know more about midlife women’s health

Join the observance of World Menopause Day with an activity organized by the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society.

7. Visit the Pink Expo

From Oct. 23 to 31, the Department of Trade and Industry will hold an expo at the Level 1 Rotunda featuring suppliers of premium novelty items, local

furniture and jewelry.

8. Pink Gala

Capping off the month-long celebration of the fight against breast cancer, Ayala Center Cebu will host an evening gala filled with art, music and cocktails at The Terraces.

One small action can go a long way to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Make a difference and be a part of the Pink October movement at the region’s premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

For updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.

For more info, contact the concierge at 888-3808 or 888-3790.