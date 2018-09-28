Milo-FCB: Waiting continues

THE 160 young footballers who joined the Milo-FCB Road to Barcelona Philippine Training Camp will have to wait a little bit longer to know if they are one of the “lucky 7” who will be able to fly to Barcelona, Spain, for an ultimate experience of joining the MILO-FCB training camp in Barcelona, Spain, in November.

This after organizers moved the announcement of the lucky 7 who will become part of the Philippine delegation for the Milo-FCB Road to Barcelona Year 2 to end of October instead of September.

“The panel composed of executives from MILO Philippines and the Cebu Football Association is still working on the shortlisted players, who will still need to complete the necessary documentation and requirements by September 30 in order to secure their spot in the prestigious Barcelona camp, as stipulated in the mechanics and guidelines released by MILO Philippines last July,” organizers said via an emailed statement.

Milo Philippines Consumer Marketing Manager Robbie de Vera said earlier that the selection will entail a very complicated process and will involve reviewing all of the applications, and all of the assessment reports coming from the local and FCB coaches, who had handled the training.

In Barcelona, the lucky 7 will get to train at the same training facility where the FC Barcelona trains.

Aside from that, they will also get to tour and watch a game at Camp Nou, the home pitch of FC Barcelona.

One of the seven will be able to go on an all-expense paid trip courtesy of Milo.