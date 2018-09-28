‘Tired’ Loberanis plunges back into action as Cesafi athletics begins

A TOTAL of 70 events will take centerstage in the two-day athletics competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) beginning today at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Bemedalled tracksters Mary Joy Loberanis of University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) and Martchan Torregosa of University of Cebu (UC) foresee a tough competition in their respective divisions.

For 16-year-old Loberanis, a 10th grader, she is hoping to shrug off a dismal performance in the gruelling Philippine Sports Commission Batang Pinoy National Championships in Baguio City held just a week ago, wherein she failed to win medals.

Joining the Batang Pinoy had stalled her training for Cesafi. She and the rest of Team Cebu City were stranded in Metro Manila for days due to Typhoon Ompong but the ace trackster who is known for her fighting spirit is sure to give her all in her events.

Loberanis will compete in the 400-meter run, 800m run, 1,500m run, and the relays in the girl’s secondary division.

Last year, she won five gold medals via by the 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m runs, and two relay events.

“I’m doing okay but I’m quite exhausted of the Baguio competition in Batang Pinoy but I already started training right after I came back to Cebu,” said Loberanis.

“With regards to my performance, it really depends on my body’s condition but I will do my very best to win my events. I think UC is my toughest competition ever since they got a lot of good athletes.”

Eyeing Five

For the 16-year-old Torregosa, the pressure is mounting as he is one of the reliable tracksters of the Webmasters after winning three gilts last year via the secondary boys 800m run, the 4x400m relay, and the 4x100m relay.

“I’ve been preparing for this competition but I think I was not able to practice that hard. My ultimate goal for this year’s Cesafi is to win five gold medals in five events which I dedicate for my family, and for my team,” said Torregosa.

He will compete in the 400m run, 400m hurdles, 800m run, 4x100m, and 4x400m relays.