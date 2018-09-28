Magis Eagles take on Baby Jaguars

CESAFI FOOTBALL

SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will try to solidify its hold of the top spot as they face their closest pursuer University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in today’s resumption of the Cesafi secondary football tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Ateneo is currently at the top of the leaderboard with six points after winning their two assignments last weekend.

The Magis Eagles opened their 2018 Cesafi campaign with a 2-0 blanking of University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) Baby Warriors then a 3-0 blanking of guest school Sisters of Mary School Boystown Aloysians.

The Baby Jaguars, on the other hand, are two points behind at second place.

It accumulated four points after drawing its opening game 1-all against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, and edging the defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 1-0.

A win would give them the lead and relegate the Magis Eagles to second place.

Prior to the Ateneo-USJ-R match, defending champions DBTC Greywolves and SMS Boystown Aloysians hope to barge into the win column when they face separate opponents.

Up first at 8 a.m. is the Aloysians facing USC- and to follow is DBTC taking on USPF.