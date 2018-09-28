Last day for voter’s registration

TODAY, Saturday (September 29), is the last day of registration for Cebuanos who want to cast their votes on the May 2019 midterm elections.

In anticipation of huge crowds of people who want to beat the deadline, police are now deployed to ensure peace and order in registration centers.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Provincial Commission on Elections supervisor (Comelec – Cebu), said they expect the number of registered voters in the province to reach the three million mark.

“In the previous election (barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls), we recorded a total of 2.9 million voters, including the independent cities.

This September, we expect to have three million voters for the 2019 elections,” said Castillano.

“Our regional director (Comelec – 7 Director Veronico Petalcorin) has also requested assistance of the PNP (Philippine National Police) around registration centers,” he added.

Cebu is one of the vote-rich provinces in the country.

During the May 2016 national elections, it delivered over one million votes to elect President Rodrigo Duterte.

At that time, Comelec recorded 2,722,288 voters, with 630,003 in Cebu City.

“Especially in big cities such as Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu, there are off-site registration centers in selected malls. For towns with huge populations, there are also registration centers in gyms,” said Castillano.

Registration in Comelec offices opens at 8:00 a.m. today, and will close by 5 p.m.

“And don’t forget to bring your valid ID. At least one valid ID will do,” he added.

Castillano also said the possibility of extending the deadline remains vague, considering that Comelec’s Central Office has issued a statement that there will be no extension of voters’ registration.