Man arrested with P3M worth of illegal gun parts

Police arrested on Friday, a machine operator who was tagged as one of the biggest manufacturers of illegal gun parts in Danao City, north Cebu.

Seized from the house of Glen Avila Capoy, 44, in Barangay Sandayong Sur in Danao City were several gun parts and accessories, including gun barrels and suppressors estimated to be worth P3 million, authorities said.

He was arrested during “Oplan Paglalansag” of the Philippine National Police (PNP) which aims to curtail the manufacture and distribution of illegal firearms and ammunition and arrest those involved in the illegal trade.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief Senior Superintendent Debold Sinas said that “Oplan Paglalansag” was launched because of the expected rise in the manufacture and purchase of illegal firearms due to next year’s midterm elections.

The Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG), the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), and PRO-7 were also able to confiscate similar items during a separate raid in Barangay Suba.

The barangay is allegedly where makers of gun parts like Capoy deliver the components to be assembled and polished.

Capoy however, clarified that he does not manufacture guns but only their parts and components which he assembles at the J&J Machine Shop along F. Rallota Street where he works.

“Dili na akoa (the machine shop), sa akoa nang amo. Trabahante rako niya,” (The machines are not mine but are owned by my employer. I’m just his employee), he said.

P500 a day

Capoy said that he is aware of the risks of his illegal trade, but has to do it to help his family.

“Illegal lagi, pero wala man mi lain mahimo,” said Capoy. (It’s illegal, yes, but we don’t know what else to do).

Manufacturing gun parts, according to Capoy, means an additional P500 to his daily income.

Sinas said that they have been monitoring Capoy for some time now, and were just waiting for the right time to apprehend him.

The police chief said they received tips about the rampant manufacture and sale of illegal guns, also known as paltik, in Danao. And that these are also being sold outside Cebu.

Instant arrest

While Capoy was the only suspect they arrested on Friday, Sinas believes there are a lot of Danao residents who are into the illegal trade.

He said “Oplan Paglalansag” will continue and that areas where illegal gun manufacturing is being conducted will be subjected to instant raids.

“Wala nay dialogue, dakop dayon. Kay kung mag- dialogue pami murag among gi- tolerate,” Sinas said.

(No dialogues needed, because if we talk that’s tantamount to tolerating their illegal activities.)